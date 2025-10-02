Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN Stock Position Increased by Impact Capital Partners LLC

Impact Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,257 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 21,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Banco Santander stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a market cap of $155.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.30%. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.