Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Short Interest Up 1,454.3% in September

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 54,400 shares, an increase of 1,454.3% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days.
Rock Tech Lithium Trading Down 3.4%
RCKTF opened at C$0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.71. Rock Tech Lithium has a 1 year low of C$0.54 and a 1 year high of C$1.06.
About Rock Tech Lithium
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rock Tech Lithium
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Datavault AI: The New AI Contender Backed by Big Funding
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- CoreWeave: Why the New King of AI Infrastructure Has Room to Run
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Top 3 Dividend Achievers for October: High Yields, Growth Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.