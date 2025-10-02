Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Short Interest Up 1,454.3% in September

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 54,400 shares, an increase of 1,454.3% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days.

Rock Tech Lithium Trading Down 3.4%

RCKTF opened at C$0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.71. Rock Tech Lithium has a 1 year low of C$0.54 and a 1 year high of C$1.06.

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

