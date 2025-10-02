ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Acquired by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $541,000. QTR Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.1% during the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 10,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,229,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $912.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $189.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $917.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $928.31.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total transaction of $1,501,473.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,614.32. This represents a 28.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,526,684.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,594,950.60. This trade represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,737 shares of company stock valued at $16,798,825. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,040.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,122.20.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

