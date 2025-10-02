Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Update

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the August 31st total of 267,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 553,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 553,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Revival Gold Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of RVLGF opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37. Revival Gold has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.57.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

