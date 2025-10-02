Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Update

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the August 31st total of 267,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 553,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 553,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Revival Gold Stock Up 2.2%
Shares of RVLGF opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37. Revival Gold has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.57.
About Revival Gold
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Revival Gold
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Datavault AI: The New AI Contender Backed by Big Funding
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- CoreWeave: Why the New King of AI Infrastructure Has Room to Run
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Top 3 Dividend Achievers for October: High Yields, Growth Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.