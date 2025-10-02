Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Short Interest Update

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 600 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the August 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Stock Performance
Shares of PWZYF stock opened at C$16.80 on Thursday. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a twelve month low of C$16.80 and a twelve month high of C$17.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.67.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Company Profile
