Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Short Interest Update

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 600 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the August 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Stock Performance

Shares of PWZYF stock opened at C$16.80 on Thursday. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a twelve month low of C$16.80 and a twelve month high of C$17.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.67.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Company Profile

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Life Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Investments, Pension Insurance, Banking, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

