Short Interest in PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF) Decreases By 62.5%

PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 600 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of PSSWF opened at $32.50 on Thursday. PSI Software has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88.

PSI Software SE develops and sells software systems and products for the energy supply, production, infrastructure, software technology, internet applications, and business consultancy sectors worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Energy Management and Production Management. The Energy Management segment provides intelligent solutions for power grids and sector coupling, gas grids and pipelines, trading and sales of energy solutions, public transportation, road traffic, airport logistics.

