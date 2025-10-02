Taptica International (LON:TAP) Shares Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.01 ($0.04). Approximately 1,356,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,248,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).
Taptica International Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market cap of £20.59 million and a P/E ratio of -10,572.52.
About Taptica International
Tap Group’s European business, Tap Global Limited, was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company to be approved by Mastercard in Europe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Taptica International
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Datavault AI: The New AI Contender Backed by Big Funding
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- CoreWeave: Why the New King of AI Infrastructure Has Room to Run
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Top 3 Dividend Achievers for October: High Yields, Growth Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Taptica International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taptica International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.