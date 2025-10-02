Taptica International (LON:TAP) Shares Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.01 ($0.04). Approximately 1,356,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,248,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

Taptica International Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market cap of £20.59 million and a P/E ratio of -10,572.52.

Get Taptica International alerts:

About Taptica International

(Get Free Report)

Tap Global Group Plc bridges the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. It offers over 390,000 individual and business customers an innovative and fully integrated fiat payments and cryptocurrency settlement service including access to several major cryptocurrency exchanges. Through the Tap app, customers can trade over 50 cryptocurrencies and store them directly in their customer wallet, while benefiting from proprietary AI middleware for real-time best-execution and pricing.

Tap Group’s European business, Tap Global Limited, was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company to be approved by Mastercard in Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taptica International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taptica International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.