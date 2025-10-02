Golden Rock Global (LON:GCG) Stock Price Up 15% – What’s Next?

Shares of Golden Rock Global Plc (LON:GCG – Get Free Report) shot up 15% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.08 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.08 ($0.06). 291,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 967,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55 ($0.05).

Golden Rock Global Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -715.96 and a beta of -0.41.

Golden Rock Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Please visit www.grglondon.com

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Rock Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Rock Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.