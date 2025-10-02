Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 5,496 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,491 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,688,308 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,668,533,000 after acquiring an additional 788,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,602,939 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,987,000 after acquiring an additional 136,410 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 12.7% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,857,308 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $95,948,000 after acquiring an additional 321,258 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $56,244,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $50,433,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky purchased 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $100,450.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,644 shares in the company, valued at $710,029.32. This trade represents a 16.48% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Feinberg bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,015.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,229 shares in the company, valued at $427,012.29. The trade was a 11.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Southwest Airlines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:LUV opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $37.96.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the airline to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

