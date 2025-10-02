AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,484,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,559,001,000 after buying an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,385,000 after buying an additional 1,908,742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,747,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,352,000 after buying an additional 154,682 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 3,770,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,979,000 after buying an additional 45,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 127.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,943,000 after buying an additional 1,947,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock opened at $187.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $198.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.64.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

