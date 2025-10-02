Cooper Financial Group Makes New $519,000 Investment in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Baidu by 1,377.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,324,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $490,035,000 after buying an additional 4,964,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Baidu by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,338,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Baidu by 2.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,037,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,494,000 after buying an additional 25,834 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth about $80,618,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Baidu by 319.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 807,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,298,000 after buying an additional 615,061 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Arete Research raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Zephirin Group assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $137.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.97. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.71 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

