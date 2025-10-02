Cooper Financial Group Sells 222 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,269,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,702,946,000 after buying an additional 585,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,745,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,196,000 after buying an additional 866,759 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,198,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,464,000 after buying an additional 1,849,030 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,826,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,654,000 after buying an additional 3,989,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,261,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,018,000 after buying an additional 307,557 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IR. Melius Research set a $93.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Melius downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:IR opened at $83.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

