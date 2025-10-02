Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR Holdings Raised by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HR opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.96. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $18.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 32.95%.The firm had revenue of $287.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.610 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -83.48%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,542. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 75,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,059.20. This represents a 15.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

