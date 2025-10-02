GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Makes New Investment in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,254,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Roblox by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,372,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Roblox by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Roblox Price Performance
Shares of RBLX opened at $134.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.97 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $150.59.
Insider Activity
In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $773,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 46,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,596.86. The trade was a 12.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total value of $752,408.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,586.40. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,876 shares of company stock worth $38,389,089 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Roblox from $79.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Arete upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.24.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
