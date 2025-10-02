GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Makes New Investment in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,254,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Roblox by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,372,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Roblox by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $134.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.97 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $150.59.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $773,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 46,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,596.86. The trade was a 12.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total value of $752,408.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,586.40. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,876 shares of company stock worth $38,389,089 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Roblox from $79.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Arete upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Roblox

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.