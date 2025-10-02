Cooper Financial Group Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. KWB Wealth grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HLT opened at $256.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.97. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.04 and a 52 week high of $279.80.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Macquarie boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.88.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,404,099.40. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

