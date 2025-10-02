Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 10,284 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,411,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185,006 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,266,758,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177,874 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,363 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,009 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.55 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.