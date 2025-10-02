iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,220 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,574,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,575 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,193,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,718 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 211.9% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,246,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,734,000 after purchasing an additional 348,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,988,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.13. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

