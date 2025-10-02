The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $198.64 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.