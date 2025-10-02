Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 346 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,306 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,731,044 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,419,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,474 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $219,878,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342,675 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $635,310,000 after acquiring an additional 839,113 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,404,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $647,387,000 after acquiring an additional 567,831 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,730,255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $328,852,000 after acquiring an additional 534,404 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $224.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.39 and its 200 day moving average is $209.28. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $256.62.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the sale, the president owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,628.06. The trade was a 28.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $345,556.80. The trade was a 81.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,852 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

