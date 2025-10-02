Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Strategic Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 847,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,721,000 after purchasing an additional 212,160 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $66.44 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.29 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.71. The company has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

