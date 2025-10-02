Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 700 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,903,000 after acquiring an additional 493,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,635,000 after acquiring an additional 261,537 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,009,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,616,000 after acquiring an additional 18,015 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 861,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,044,000 after acquiring an additional 56,802 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 852,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,270,000 after acquiring an additional 39,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PBH shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

PBH opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.25. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $249.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.71 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.02%.Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.580 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

