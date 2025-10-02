Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 360.2% during the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 435.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 115.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 64.4% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFC opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average is $42.01. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

In related news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

