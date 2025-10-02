Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pure Storage (PSTG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG):

9/26/2025 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2025 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/26/2025 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $93.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2025 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2025 – Pure Storage was given a new $92.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/4/2025 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2025 – Pure Storage was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/29/2025 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2025 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2025 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2025 – Pure Storage had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

8/28/2025 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $76.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/28/2025 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2025 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2025 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/28/2025 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2025 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/28/2025 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/28/2025 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/28/2025 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $63.00 to $71.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/28/2025 – Pure Storage had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2025 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2025 – Pure Storage was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/21/2025 – Pure Storage is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2025 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2025 – Pure Storage was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 3,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $230,790.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,266.99. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $8,733,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,199,000. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 650,070 shares of company stock valued at $42,844,896 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

