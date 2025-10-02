Cooper Financial Group Sells 137 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Cooper Financial Group decreased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Groupe la Francaise boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 79.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $655.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.89 and a 1 year high of $667.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $625.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Baird R W upgraded EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

About EMCOR Group



EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

