Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,171 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 571,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $51,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 145.1% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.42. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.2527 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.