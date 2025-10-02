Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Sells 2,000 Shares of Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA cut its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Lyft were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Lyft by 162.6% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Stock Performance

LYFT stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.40. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Insider Activity

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Lyft had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John David Risher purchased 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $100,030.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,797,266 shares in the company, valued at $199,137,850.08. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 540,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,167.16. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,686 in the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lyft from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.02.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

