Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Sells 2,432 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 360.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.4%

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $234.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $208.20 and a one year high of $271.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.11 and its 200 day moving average is $242.49.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%.The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total value of $21,948,711.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,634 shares in the company, valued at $42,986,992.02. The trade was a 33.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.