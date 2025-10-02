Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 362 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,567 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in First Solar by 8,992.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 204,943 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after acquiring an additional 202,689 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,337 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,589 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 10,983.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $202.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.40.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,321 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total value of $462,900.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $16,326,357.84. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $124,872.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,715 shares of company stock worth $5,733,305. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $224.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.49. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $240.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

