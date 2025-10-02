Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 187.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,953,000 after buying an additional 222,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,259,000 after acquiring an additional 531,068 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,810,000 after acquiring an additional 442,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of VTV opened at $186.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $187.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
