Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Childress Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.2% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 569.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE CAH opened at $157.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.98 and a 1 year high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The business had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $5,666,767.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,457 shares in the company, valued at $7,211,370.74. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $4,192,809.94. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,293.14. This represents a 64.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

