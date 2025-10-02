Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $552,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies
In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.5%
Shares of LHX stock opened at $300.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.03 and a 200-day moving average of $248.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $305.94. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.
L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.63%.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.
