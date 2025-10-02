963 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 963 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18,515.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 193,414 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $33,312,000 after acquiring an additional 192,375 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 198,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.87, for a total transaction of $78,897,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,279.62. This trade represents a 99.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 15,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.80, for a total transaction of $4,798,441.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,542.40. This represents a 15.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 714,515 shares of company stock valued at $272,046,775. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $301.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.33.

COIN stock opened at $346.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.20. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 3.68.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

