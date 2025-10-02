Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 16,750 Shares of Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF $VNSE

Childress Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (NYSEARCA:VNSE – Free Report) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,750 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.18% of Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000.

Get Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF alerts:

Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNSE opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 million, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.94. Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $38.66.

About Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF

The Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (VNSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent narrow fund of US large- and mid-cap stocks that are believed to be temporarily out of favor or misunderstood. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.