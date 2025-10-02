Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) vs. Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Financial Comparison

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 56.4% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Republic Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Republic Bancorp and Community Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Republic Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $69.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.29%. Given Republic Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Republic Bancorp is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Bancorp and Community Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Bancorp 23.98% 12.23% 1.80% Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Republic Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Community Capital Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Republic Bancorp pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Capital Bancshares pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Republic Bancorp and Community Capital Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Bancorp $505.64 million 2.76 $101.37 million $6.38 11.18 Community Capital Bancshares $15.03 million 2.55 $4.45 million $3.58 8.24

Republic Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares. Community Capital Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Republic Bancorp beats Community Capital Bancshares on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company offers demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit; and retail and commercial mortgage, construction and land development, consumer, aircraft, and marine loans. It also provides credit cards; title insurance and other financial products and services; and private banking, lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, business online banking, account reconciliation, automated clearing house processing, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers short-term and revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers through mortgage warehouse lines of credit; mortgage banking; tax refund solutions, which facilitate the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products through third-party tax preparers and tax-preparation software providers; payments-related products and services to consumers through third party service providers; and consumer credit products. The company offers its services through full-services banking centers in Kentucky, Indiana, Florida, Ohio, and Tennessee. Republic Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Community Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.