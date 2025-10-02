Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) versus Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) and Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Ramsay Health Care pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Elevance Health pays an annual dividend of $6.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Elevance Health pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Elevance Health has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Elevance Health is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ramsay Health Care and Elevance Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramsay Health Care N/A N/A N/A Elevance Health 2.83% 17.59% 6.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

89.2% of Elevance Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Elevance Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ramsay Health Care and Elevance Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ramsay Health Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Elevance Health $177.01 billion 0.42 $5.98 billion $23.50 14.14

Elevance Health has higher revenue and earnings than Ramsay Health Care.

Risk and Volatility

Ramsay Health Care has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elevance Health has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ramsay Health Care and Elevance Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramsay Health Care 0 1 0 0 2.00 Elevance Health 0 6 12 0 2.67

Elevance Health has a consensus target price of $411.06, suggesting a potential upside of 23.69%. Given Elevance Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elevance Health is more favorable than Ramsay Health Care.

Summary

Elevance Health beats Ramsay Health Care on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits. The company operates in the pharmacy services business; and markets and offers pharmacy services, including pharmacy benefit management, as well as home delivery and specialty pharmacies, claims adjudication, formulary management, pharmacy networks, rebate administration, a prescription drug database, and member services. In addition, it provides healthcare-related services and capabilities, including utilization management, behavioral health, integrated care delivery, palliative care, payment integrity services, subrogation services, and health and wellness programs, as well as services related to data management, information technology, and business operations. Further, the company is involved in the National Government Services business. The company provides its services under the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Wellpoint, and Carelon brand names. The company was formerly known as Anthem, Inc. and changed its name to Elevance Health, Inc. in June 2022. Elevance Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

