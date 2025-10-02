Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Critical Survey

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancorp and National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancorp 20.09% 10.34% 1.19% National Bankshares 13.58% 7.69% 0.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Home Bancorp and National Bankshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancorp $199.39 million 2.13 $36.43 million $5.21 10.40 National Bankshares $79.08 million 2.36 $7.62 million $1.77 16.58

Home Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares. Home Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Home Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bankshares has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Home Bancorp and National Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 National Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Home Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.76%. National Bankshares has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.47%. Given National Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Bankshares is more favorable than Home Bancorp.

Dividends

Home Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Home Bancorp pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bankshares pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Home Bancorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.4% of Home Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Home Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Home Bancorp beats National Bankshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loan products comprising one-to four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers credit cards and online banking services. Home Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

