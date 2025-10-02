Financial Review: Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) & Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Stran & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science 9.79% 5.00% 4.46% Stran & Company, Inc. -2.19% -7.47% -4.37%

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Integral Ad Science has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Stran & Company, Inc.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science $530.10 million 3.19 $37.79 million $0.34 29.94 Stran & Company, Inc. $82.65 million 0.38 -$4.14 million ($0.13) -13.08

Integral Ad Science has higher revenue and earnings than Stran & Company, Inc.. Stran & Company, Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integral Ad Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Integral Ad Science and Stran & Company, Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 13 1 0 2.07 Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 0 0 0.00

Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus target price of $12.81, suggesting a potential upside of 25.82%. Given Integral Ad Science’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than Stran & Company, Inc..

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats Stran & Company, Inc. on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. In addition, the company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of promotional marketing and branded merchandise services. It offers promotional product, custom manufacturing, custom packaging, warehousing, and program management. The company was founded by Andrew Shape and Andrew Stranberg in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

