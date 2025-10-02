2,514 Shares in Crh Plc $CRH Bought by Trivium Point Advisory LLC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,514 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CRH by 59.9% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in CRH by 2.9% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 60,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in CRH by 232.7% in the second quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 488,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,800,000 after acquiring an additional 341,354 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management grew its stake in CRH by 142.2% in the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 547,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,249,000 after acquiring an additional 321,509 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 126,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Vertical Research raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on CRH from $112.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $119.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average is $98.09. Crh Plc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $121.88.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

