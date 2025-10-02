Trivium Point Advisory LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Trivium Point Advisory LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,204,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,833,000 after buying an additional 302,852 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 58.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,360,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,354,000 after buying an additional 1,246,011 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,672,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,342,000 after buying an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 107.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,363,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,497,000 after buying an additional 1,224,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,269,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,913,000 after buying an additional 27,913 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.52.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.90.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.92% and a return on equity of 41.12%. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 117.45%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

