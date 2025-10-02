Trivium Point Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Deere & Company $DE

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $777,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Melius upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price target on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.06.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $451.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $122.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $486.80 and its 200 day moving average is $489.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $387.03 and a 52-week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

