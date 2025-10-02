Hudson Value Partners LLC Increases Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth $35,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CP opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.32. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $84.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

