GEN Financial Management INC. Decreases Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

GEN Financial Management INC. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.4% of GEN Financial Management INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. GEN Financial Management INC.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 443.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $129,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $31.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.