New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,372 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February $FFEB

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFEB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of FFEB stock opened at $55.17 on Thursday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.