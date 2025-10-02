GEN Financial Management INC. Sells 85,067 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

GEN Financial Management INC. lessened its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,067 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 10.1% of GEN Financial Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. GEN Financial Management INC.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantra Family Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

