Hudson Value Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 75,560 QXO, Inc. $QXO

Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 75,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QXO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QXO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QXO during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in QXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QXO by 57.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QXO Stock Performance
Shares of QXO stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. QXO, Inc. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14.
QXO Profile
QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.
