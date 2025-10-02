Hudson Value Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 75,560 QXO, Inc. $QXO

Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 75,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QXO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QXO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QXO during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in QXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QXO by 57.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QXO Stock Performance

Shares of QXO stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. QXO, Inc. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QXO. KeyCorp set a $28.00 target price on shares of QXO in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of QXO in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on QXO in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QXO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

QXO Profile

(Free Report)

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

See Also

