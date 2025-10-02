Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 150,000 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) CEO Josh Silverman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $10,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,865. This represents a 70.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, Josh Silverman sold 70,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Josh Silverman sold 65,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $3,737,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $1,118,182.26.

On Friday, August 1st, Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $1,273,094.16.

On Thursday, July 24th, Josh Silverman sold 140,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $9,100,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $70.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.85. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $75.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.94.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $672.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.16 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth about $288,000. JBGlobal.com LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 68.2% in the first quarter. JBGlobal.com LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth about $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

