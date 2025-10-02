Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 2,582 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Amentum comprises 1.5% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,869,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amentum by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,191,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,871 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Amentum by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,061,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,210 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LP increased its stake in Amentum by 393.7% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 2,220,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Amentum by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,011,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,615,000 after acquiring an additional 815,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amentum stock opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $34.47.

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Amentum had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 0.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. Amentum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amentum from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amentum from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

