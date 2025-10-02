New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Aptiv PLC $APTV

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average is $68.18. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 5.12%.The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Aptiv from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aptiv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aptiv from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,700. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

