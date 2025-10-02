Greenleaf Trust Trims Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,478,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 39,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,460. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,993 shares of company stock valued at $16,292,923. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

Cencora stock opened at $311.92 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $315.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.07 and its 200 day moving average is $289.49. The company has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

