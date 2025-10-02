Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $402,291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,488,000 after purchasing an additional 541,579 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,561,000 after buying an additional 190,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,406,000 after buying an additional 120,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $65,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,075.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $941.00.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $962.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $923.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $767.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.73. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $980.53.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.70 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

